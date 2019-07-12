Governor Eric J. Holcomb recently announced several new appointments and reappointments to various state boards, commissions, and task forces. Some are from the Wabash Valley.
The governor made four new appointments to the Board of Registration for Soil Scientists, who will serve until June 30, 2023, including Robert Jones of Carlisle. He will serve as project manager with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The governor made twelve appointments to the new Nonemergency Medical Transportation Commission including James Fry of Clay City. He will serve as CEO of Steadfast Transportation, LLC until June 30, 2020.
