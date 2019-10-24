Gibson inducted into The Indiana Academy

“Honorable leader.” “Community catalyst.” “Sincere advocate.” These were the words Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College President Dottie King used to describe entrepreneur and philanthropist Greg Gibson in introducing him as a new member of The Indiana Academy on Oct. 14 in Indianapolis.
In front of members of The Academy, higher education leaders and representatives from around the state, she continued, “His support of scholarly achievement in Indiana is reinforced by his philanthropic support of several educational institutions.”
In her capacity as president of SMWC — one of 30 institutions affiliated with Independent Colleges of Indiana — King nominated the Terre Haute businessman for The Academy, whose membership are Indiana’s preeminent contributors to cultural, scientific, literary, civic, religious and educational development.
The Academy has its own special ties with SMWC and Terre Haute. Founded in 1970 by the Independent Colleges of Indiana Foundation, The Academy is maintained through donations from its members and the Tony and Mary Fendrich Hulman Endowment Fund.
Gibson’s nomination was supported by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon.
Gibson is the president of ReTec Inc., an environmental management consulting and engineering company. The Terre Haute resident has found success with business operations in commercial real estate development, the hospitality and food service industry, trucking, excavation, coal industry, solid waste landfill development and waste industry advisory services.
Gibson is a trustee emeritus of SMWC where he served for nine years from 2008 to 2017. A 1984 civil engineering graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Gibson is a member of the Board of Trustees of his alma mater. He is involved in several charitable organizations in the region.
