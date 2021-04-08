Former Putnamville trooper welcomed at Bloomington

Lt. Paul Bucher, commander of Indiana State Police post at Bloomington, recently welcomed Senior Trooper Kent Rohlfing and Trooper Ian Portteus to the district after they have been approved for transfer of duty assignment to the area.
The troopers transferred into the district April 4. They will serve the district that covers Monroe, Morgan, Brown, Greene, Owen and Lawrence Counties.
Trooper Portteus is an Owen County native where he graduated from Owen Valley High School in 2007. He was then accepted to the 72nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy where he graduated in December 2012. Upon graduation, he was assigned to the Putnamville District working primarily Clay, Putnam, and Vigo Counties. He has been a K-9 handler since 2015 and his partner Czar, a 7-year-old German shepherd, will be accompanying him to the Bloomington District where they will continue their work on the All Crimes Policing Team.
Rohlfing is a native of Napoleon, Indiana where he graduated from Jac-Cen-Del High School in 2002.
