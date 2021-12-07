EPIC Insurance Midwest, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced in November that Joshua Olah, Jodi Tate, Elizabeth Murray, Jim Brown and Nikki Eslick have joined the firm working from the Terre Haute EPIC office at 925 Wabash Ave.
“We are delighted to welcome these talented individuals to our team of 40 professionals,” Steve Danielson, Market Executive said. “As our team expands, I look forward to each of them contributing to our growth and providing best-in-class service to our clients.”
Olah, as Commercial Risk adviser on the Risk Management team, focuses on delivering commercial property and casualty insurance solutions to the manufacturing industry. Previously, he worked for Ampacet Corp. where he served as a liaison between the manufacturing, R&D, marketing and sales teams providing customized products to customers in the U.S. and Canada. He holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Indiana State University.
Eslick, as Commercial Risk account manager on the Risk Management team, proactively supports commercial insurance client relationships. She manages policy renewals, audits and administration, as well as facilitates communication between clients and the EPIC service team. Her professional experience includes working in insurance for 11 years, plus she served six years in the Indiana Air National Guard specializing in cyber systems operations and medical services. She holds a bachelor of science in insurance and risk management from ISU.
Brown, as Commercial Risk account manager on the Risk Management team, proactively supports commercial insurance client relationships. He manages policy renewals, audits and administration, and facilitates communication between clients and the EPIC service team. He has spent his career working in insurance serving in a variety of roles including agency ownership. He is a fourth generation insurance agent.
Tate, as account manager on the Employee Benefits team, manages client benefits plans, troubleshoots issues related to claims and billing, and participates in benefits and open enrollment sessions. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 13 years.
Murray, as a receptionist, is responsible for managing communications and directing guests to the appropriate personnel. Most recently, she served as a customer service representative for the Illinois State Police Firearms Service Bureau.
