First Financial Corp. reports Q4 earnings

First Financial Corporation reports net income for 2021 was down slightly compared to 2020, but its 2021 fourth quarter income increased on the heels of its acquisition of Hancock Bancorp, Inc., Hawesville, Ky., in November.
Total assets acquired were $326 million, including $234 million in loans and $285 million in deposits.
“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We completed our recently announced merger with Hancock Bancorp and completed the system conversion during the quarter, allowing us to expand our presence in Kentucky, including the attractive Bowling Green, Kentucky market.
"We also completed our recently announced branch optimization strategy during the quarter, which is projected to save $2.3 million per year in operating expenses, but still retain the ability to serve customers in these markets. Lastly, we had exceptional loan growth during the quarter. Total loans grew by $113 million or 4.55% excluding the transaction," Lowery said in a statement.
First Financial Corporation reported results for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021:
•Net income was $53 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period of 2020;
•Diluted net income per common share of $4.02 compared to $3.93 for the same period of 2020;
•Return on average assets was 1.10% compared to 1.25% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
• Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021 were $2.82 billion compared to $2.61 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $206 million or 7.88%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans grew $336 million or 13.55%. Excluding the transaction, total loans grew $113 million or 4.55%. PPP loans decreased $16 million.
• Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $4.31 billion versus $3.74 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $571 million or 15.24%.
• Total deposits were $4.41 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $3.76 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $654 million or 17.40%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $381 million or 9.46% from $4.03 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.
• Book Value per share was $46.13 at December 31, 2021, compared to $44.03 at December 31, 2020 an increase of 4.76%.
