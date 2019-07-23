First Financial Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.6 million.
The bank, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.
The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $43 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.5 million, topping Street forecasts.
First Financial Corp. shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.