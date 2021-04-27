First Financial Corp. reports first-quarter earnings

First Financial Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $12.9 million.
The Terre Haute, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.
The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts.
First Financial Corp. shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.
