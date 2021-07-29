First Financial Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.6 million.
The bank, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.
The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $48.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
First Financial Corp. shares have risen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.
