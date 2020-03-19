Today First Financial Bank is temporarily suspending services in all lobbies of its 81 banking centers. Bank branches are taking in-person meetings by appointment and asking customers to use drive-up windows, automated teller machines and online banking services.
President and CEO Norman L. Lowery said, “Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our associates and customers, we are temporarily suspending the services we provide in the lobbies of our banking centers.”
In accord with established business continuity plans, First Financial is taking proactive steps to mitigate health risks, including the spread of COVID-19. Measures include, but are not limited to, encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, postponing or canceling meetings and conference attendance, employing teleconference capabilities, encouraging social distancing, and reminding staff to follow CDC guidance to prevent illness and recognize symptoms.
A management response team is tasked with following developments of this swiftly evolving health emergency and is continuously assessing necessary action to protect the First Financial family, their customers and the communities they serve.
For more information, visit www.first-online.bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.