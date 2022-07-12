Brock Lough has been named Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for First Financial Bank. He will be responsible for developing initiatives to enhance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, workforce, marketplace and community in order to strengthen the bank’s culture and brand.
Lough has more than five years of experience as a director working with health and human services.
He holds a degree in communications with a minor in international studies from Indiana State University, and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Lough and his family reside in Terre Haute where he has lived for more than 20 years. He enjoys working with various nonprofit organizations and he currently serves on the boards of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club and Club Soda.
