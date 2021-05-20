Jamie Amodeo assumes his new role with First Farmers Bank and Trust as Vice President Commercial and Agricultural Lender in Terre Haute.
He will develop and cultivate relationships with commercial clients throughout the Wabash Valley. Jamie joins First Farmers bank and Trust from First Financial Bank, NA. where he was also a commercial lender.
Amodeo is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Indiana University with a degree in marketing, and MBA through Indiana Wesleyan University. He is a lifelong member of Terre Haute with his wife Nicole and daughters Hadley and Mallory.
He is currently the vice president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Commission, executive member of Tree’s Inc, member of the United Way of Terre Haute, and member of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Meghan Shidler has joined First Farmers Bank and Trust as a regional branch manager for the Western Indiana and Eastern Illinois branches.
Shidler, a lifelong Clay County resident, has more than 15 years of community banking experience.
She is currently involved as a board membership of the Clay County Community Foundation and Youth Grant Committee Sponsor as well as serving on the Ascension St. Vincent Clay advisory board. Shidler is a 2002 graduate of Purdue University with a degree in agriculture economics and a 2021 graduate of University of Southern Indiana with an MBA.
