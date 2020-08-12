Finzel's Mastertech's Layton wins 2020 NAPA Tech of the Year Award

Byron Layton of Finzel’s Mastertech was awarded with the 2020 NAPA Tech of the Year. This award is presented by NAPA Auto Parts, NAPA AutoCare, and ASE to recognize the top achievers in the NAPA system. The award was first presented in 1982 and has continued to honor outstanding individuals that have risen to the top.
“A very big honor for him. He’s put in a lot of hard work, he does an extraordinary job. He definitely has a lot of purpose and drive.” says owner, Steve Finzel.
Individuals are selected for this award based on their dedication to excellence, customer service efforts, ASE credentials, continuing education and community involvement. Layton has 16 ASE specialty certifications and continues to take any educational opportunity given to further himself as a mastertech.
“Byron is an active mentor to the folks in the shop so they are looking to him for pointers and tips and he’s an active driver of training within the shop.” says Chris Ertel, general manager of NAPA Mount Vernon.
“Byron serves as a motivational speaker for various substance abuse and recovery programs and he volunteers at the Indiana Department of Corrections. In addition, he takes part in the motorcycle rides benefiting Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Counsel of Domestic Abuse. He also participants in Finzel’s annual car care event where he and other techs pump gas for customers, perform safety inspections and answer questions about vehicle repair and maintenance.” says Ron Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Funny Car.
Since 1989, Finzel’s Mastertech has been providing their friends and neighbors in Terre Haute with dependable, trustworthy auto repair.
