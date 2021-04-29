Jim Winning has been named commercial lending officer for First Financial Bank in Terre Haute. He will develop and grow relationships with commercial clients while providing financing options and processing commercial loan requests for approval.
Winning is a lifelong Terre Haute resident and brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his new position. He has training in Series 7 and 66 investments and holds life and health insurance certifications. He earned a B.S. in criminology from Indiana State University.
Winning’s extensive involvement in the Terre Haute community includes commissioner for the Board of Sanitation, board positions with Hamilton Center and FSA Counseling Services and committee service for the Union Hospital Golf Tournament and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
