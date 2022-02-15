Family nurse practitioner joins Horizon Health

Certified family nurse practitioner Stephanie Lowrance of West Union, Illinois, has joined the growing cardiology service at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.
The southern Illinois native has a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois, and an associate’s degree in nursing from Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois. She has 28 years of nursing experience, four of them as a nurse practitioner. Her background includes convenient care clinics, family practice, emergency department, special care unit, OB/GYN, and thoracic/vascular surgery.
Lowrance joins Melissa Thomas, family nurse practitioner, who joined the cardiology team in August 2021. The cardiology team sees clinic and hospitalized patients.
