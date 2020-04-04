EnerStar Electric Cooperative in Illinois recently announced the director election results on voting which concluded on March 28. The cooperative is a democratically controlled, not-for-profit electric co-op that is governed by nine directors elected by and from the members of their respective voting districts to serve a three-year term in office.
Jeff Zimmerman of Oakland ran unopposed and was re-elected in Voting District A.
The newly elected director for Voting District B is Jonathon “Thad” Martin of Paris, who received 240 votes to fill the vacancy created by Robert Staley II, who did not seek reelection. Bob Abernathy of Paris received 130 votes.
Dan Gard Jr of West Union was re-elected for Voting District C receiving 240 votes. Adam Meehling of Marshall received 131.
EnerStar CEO Mike Clark stated the cooperative is reviewing options for rescheduling the annual meeting that was postponed. “We will continue to monitor the situation to determine if the meeting can be rescheduled and held at a later date.”
Clark emphasized that in these uncertain times, EnerStar Electric Cooperative remains committed to two key priorities: Keeping the lights on and the safety of its membership and employees. The lobby at the Paris office remains temporarily closed. In addition, the co-op has instituted several measures to safeguard employees against any potential illness. This includes some employees working off-site and cancelling all non-essential business travel.
“If any of our members are facing a financial strain and paying the electric bill will create an additional hardship, call us. We can help with arrangements and other payment assistance. We are also waiving late fees so no need to worry about that,” said EnerStar CEO Mike Clark. “These are uncertain times, but we will all get through it together.”
“One of the principles that EnerStar was founded on is ‘concern for community.’ We are taking these measures to help those that might be financially impacted due to the COVID-19 situation,” Clark said. “EnerStar will continue to provide the quality service that our members expect, and we want to assure them that we continue to look for ways that we can support them at this time.”
EnerStar Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy — an alliance of 750 local, consumer-owned electric utilities around the country. The co-op serves more than 5,263 meters over 1,500 miles of line in parts of Clark, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties. For more information, visit www.enerstar.com.
