Ivy Tech Community College, Vigo County Public Library, the United Way of the Wabash Valley and WorkOne will host a “Partner Up” virtual event from 3 to 5 p.m. July 21 to help job seekers skill-up for employment.
Attendees can participate in career counseling, learn career preparation skills, and connect with financial support, Ivy Tech classes and trainings, and free support resources.
“This partnership is a coordinated effort to help job seekers become career-ready, including our community members who may have found themselves unemployed, furloughed, or financially unstable as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor.
Free or grant-funded Ivy Tech educational programs include the Rapid Recovery program, offering 10,000 participants free courses or training, and Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program, offering tuition-free Ivy Tech certificates to those eligible. “Partner Up” attendees can learn more and get help enrolling
Registration is required at link.ivytech.edu/skillup. Those who register will receive a link to attend using the Zoom video conferencing app.
