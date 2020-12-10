Elanco Clinton Labs, located in Clinton, is celebrating 50 years of service, the company announced recently in a news release.
When the facility was established in 1970, Clinton Labs produced human pharmaceuticals along with farm animal products – considered revolutionary at the time. Over the years, the site has expanded and now produces pet health and farm animal products exclusively, adapting and growing to customer needs, the release stated.
Clinton became known as the company’s “can-do” site; a nickname that has continued to characterize the site as well as employees over the years, the release stated.
Employees have played a pivotal role in the site’s success and continue to innovate and be a differentiator for the company today. “I have spent over half of my professional career at Clinton Labs and it is truly because of our people that our products and site have been trusted by generations. I am very thankful and proud to be part of the Clinton Labs team,” said site manager Casey Schroeppel.
Clinton Labs is especially proud of its heritage. The site is built on a foundation of community and family, with more than 35 current employees having family members working at the site over multiple generations. The company has always felt a responsibility to give back to the Wabash Valley through programs such as company matching gifts and designated volunteer hours provided to employees. Clinton Labs encourages community outreach and supports causes that align with its healthy purpose platform and the needs of the communities where employees live.
Elanco says it is committed to advancing its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life by recognizing the impact healthy animals have on the health of people and the planet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.