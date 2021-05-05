The past year has been difficult for everyone, including educators and their students. Our nation’s teachers have adapted, pivoted, and provided for their students in ways they had never imagined possible.
This year, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 through May 8, and honor all educators who prepare our children for the future.
We know that well-informed instructors can have a powerful and positive influence on their students. That’s why we created an Educator Toolkit. It’s a shareable online resource for teachers to engage students and educate them on Social Security. The toolkit includes:
• Lesson plans with objectives.
• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.
• Links to Social Security web pages.
• Talking points.
• Quiz questions and answers.
You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.
We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people.
We want to help spark discussion with students about Social Security. Please share our toolkit with the educators in your communities, today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.