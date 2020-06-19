Duke Energy in Plainfield, through its shareholder-funded foundation, is awarding over $220,000 in grants to support workforce development programs in Vigo and eight other Indiana counties. The 15 grants support workforce education and training programs that address the most pressing skills gaps in the communities the company serves.
Workforce Network in Vigo County will receive the Western Indiana Survey and Work Experience Grant totaling $9,500 to provide critical data that will support strategies aimed at engaging low-income and help diverse populations succeed.
“We recognize that, for a variety of reasons, not all people have equal access to the same educational and training opportunities as others,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “We can help improve that access by making investments in training and education where it is needed most.”
