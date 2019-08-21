Sullivan County deputy sheriff Collin Berg was sworn in Monday by Sullivan Circuit Court judge Robert Hunley.
Berg had been employed at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility since August of 2017.
He graduated from Danville High School, and attended Vincennes University, earning his associates degree in conservation law, as well as a bachelors degree in homeland security.
Berg begins road patrol training immediately, and will be attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.
