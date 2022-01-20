Jodell Lanter, age 75 of Terre Haute, IN, formerly of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1946 in Gary, IN to J. Harlan Boyce and Mary C. (Hornby) Boyce, both of whom preceded her in death. On April 30, 1966, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Gary,…