Looking for that new career? Tune into one of the four remaining virtual hiring events being hosted by the Indiana Department of Correction Recruitment and Retention Team through the month of September.
These events will feature information about the IDOC along with details about specific correctional facilities with immediate openings. Each virtual event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams with an IDOC Recruiter and a representative from the Human Resources Department available to answer questions and schedule interviews.
There are a variety of employment opportunities, but the greatest need is for correctional officers and maintenance staff.
Pick the virtual hiring event that fits your schedule:
4 p.m. EST, Sept. 9, https://bit.ly/090920ALLIDOC
3 p.m. EST, Sept. 16, https://bit.ly/091620ALLIDOC
4 p.m. EST, Sept. 23, https://bit.ly/092320ALLIDOC
3 p.m. EST, Sept. 30, https://bit.ly/093020ALLIDOC
