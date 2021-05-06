National Road’s Rusty Rooster is hosting its grand opening/open house from 10 a.m. to dark today and Saturday. Take a tour and see the décor store and nursery at 15589 E. National Road in Marshall, Illinois. A ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. CDT today.
National Road’s Rusty Rooster carries farmhouse décor, spring plants, flowers, pumpkins and mums in the fall, barn finds, vintage items, gently used quilts, garden décor, candles and more.
“Our goal is to make your shopping experience fun and reasonable,” owners Paula and Bob Clawson said in a news release, “Our store changes quickly, so you’re bound to find something unique every time.”
Follow on Facebook at National Road’s Rusty Rooster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.