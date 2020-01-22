Union Health recently honored critical care registered nurse Martina Voges with its DAISY Award for exceptional patient care. Voges was nominated by a former open-heart patient and spouse for showing compassion, sensitivity and empathy.
Originally from Germany, Voges came to the U.S. as an exchange student. She is a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and has been employed at Union Health for 15 years.
The DAISY Award is a recognition program honoring the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day. Union Health started its DAISY program in 2018 and is one of 4,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states and 25 other countries that participate in the program around the globe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.