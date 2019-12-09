Correctional facility announces staff promotion

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility congratulates Shadrak Nichols on his promotion to Correctional Sergeant.
Shadrak began his career as a Correctional Officer with the Indiana Department of Correction in 2002. Initially he was assigned to Relief providing support in a variety of areas, while he gained a variety of experience. Shadrak later became a primary relief officer for K Housing Unit or Special Needs Unit. He rose to meet the enhanced challenges of the unit completing both Youth Incarcerated as Adults and Residential Treatment Unit training.
Shadrak has worked in the Secure Confinement Unit, the South Offender Services Building, the Production Kitchen, L Housing Unit, M Housing Unit, South Yard and Trips. With such a vast array of experience Shadrak should be more than prepared to take on the role as a supervisor at WVCF.
Correctional Sergeants at WVCF supervise both front line staff and offenders. They are mentors to the officers they work along side and role models to the offenders who they have direct contact with day in and day out.
“Shadrak has shown his self to have leadership ability through working a variety of posts, including some of our more challenging areas. I believe he is prepared to take on his role as a Correctional Sergeant for WVCF,” said Major Dusty Russell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.