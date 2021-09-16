Conservation Officers welcome new officer in Greene County

Indiana Conservation Officers in operational District 5 recently welcomed a new officer to Greene County.
Officer Cole Hollingsworth transferred to the district, filling the spot left by longtime Greene County officer Greg Swanson, who was promoted to the Training Section of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.
Hollingsworth is a native of Sullivan County and a 2016 graduate of Sullivan High School. After high school, he attended Vincennes University where he earned an associate of science degree in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Hollingsworth was hired in 2019 and graduated as a member of the 38th ICO Recruit Class and was originally assigned to Wayne County.
In 2020, he received the Meritorious Service Award for his efforts in rescuing an 11-year-old girl from drowning, after she fell into the Whitewater River in Richmond, Indiana.
In addition to his patrol duties, Hollingsworth will attend ICO Airboat Operator School in September.
