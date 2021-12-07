Conor Wright joins Ceres Solutions

Ceres Solutions is pleased to welcome Conor Wright in the role of Risk Coordinator working from the Terre Haute office. In this role, Wright will serve the company’s many agronomy and energy locations in the southern region.
Wright joins the local cooperative with a degree in Construction Management. His experience includes project management, conducting safety audits, safety training with fellow employees, and coaching on OSHA guidelines. Wright is currently making site visits and inspections.
