On March 4, Columbian Home Products LLC in Terre Haute became eligible to apply for benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program.
TAA is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and assists workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade.
Any worker laid off from Columbian Home Products, a manufacturer of granite kitchenware, on or after Nov. 15, 2018, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before March 4, 2023, may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits.
TAA services and benefits include:
Training: Pays 100% of all required training costs;
Income support: Up to 130 weeks of income-support payments;
Job-search and relocation allowances: Reimbursement of 90% of allowable costs to travel to a job-search activity or relocation for new employment;
Wage subsidy: For workers age 50 and older up to $10,000;
Health care tax credit: IRS tax credit of 72.5% of qualifying monthly health care premiums.
For more information about the TAA program, visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/taa/, call 317-376-9997 or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.
