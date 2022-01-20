Coldwell Banker Helman Realtors in Terre Haute on Dec. 1 joined forces with the largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate in the United States, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
“This is a family-owned business working with another family-owned business,” said Coldwell Banker Helman Realtors president, Troy Helman.
Bernice Helman, Coldwell Banker Helman Realtors vice president, said “Our business is growing and changing, but our commitment to the Terre Haute community, our commitment to our clients, our brokers and staff will not change. In reality this change will only make us better and stronger.”
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group counts nearly 60 offices within its network in states including Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. Similar to the Helmans, the Prodehl family has been in the business for four decades.
“My father, Ed Prodehl, started his real estate career in 1971 and is our Chairman today,” CEO Mike Prodehl has explained in the past. “While the business side of real estate has changed over the years, we’re still a family-owned company with family-first values. Our agents are family and so are our clients.”
Both Troy and Bernice Helman will continue working with the company in management as well as sales positions.
