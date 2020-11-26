The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of $4 million in grants to 41 Indiana meat processing businesses through the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion & Development Grant Program.
This funding was allocated to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local and small meat-processing agribusinesses in Indiana.
According to the Agriculture Department, Paxton Enterprises of Clinton was among the recipients and was awarded $81,000.
“Processing plants in our state are essential and this funding will help with a variety of necessities to strengthen this sector of our food supply chain,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “These grants will address issues caused by COVID-19 and help meet consumer demands in both normal and emergency situations.”
With a 50% cash match requirement for this grant opportunity, a total of at least $8 million will be invested in the Indiana small meat processing economy as a result of the grant program.
Funding was made available through Indiana’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars and was announced by Crouch. This funding was delegated via a competitive grant and was scored by representatives across a variety of both external organizations and state agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.