Cheddar's employee receives national recognition

Javi Guerrero, managing partner of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Terre Haute, has achieved Diamond Club status, one of the top honors at Cheddar’s. He was recognized this year for his commitment to delivering guest experiences at the highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in his community.
“Javi helps to ensure that Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen maintains the welcoming atmosphere that makes it feel like home for each of our guests,” said John Wilkerson, President of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “He delivers on our promise of classic, made-from-scratch meals served at a great value each and every day.”
This year, Guerrero joins an elite group of nine Managing Partners selected from the more than 160 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants in North America, making this a truly exclusive honor.
Guerrero attributes his professional success to his team members and managers. The Terre Haute Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is located at 4424 S. U.S. Highway 41.
