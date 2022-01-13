Chamber Hires Josh Alsip as Director of Community Engagement

A Clay County native and former Indiana Destination Development Corporation staffer has joined the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce team. Josh Alsip will lead the progress of the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan, among other duties as the director of community engagement.
Alsip is no stranger to working in both government and community based initiatives. A graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in marketing, Alsip has logged countless hours volunteering in his community.
“My real passion for the Wabash Valley began my senior year in high school when I started volunteering with Brazil Main Street to assist in the start-up of a new signature event, the Route 40 Fest,” he explains. “While others my age thought the grass was greener somewhere else, I wanted to affect positive change locally because I believe West Central Indiana is an incredible place to live, work, and play.”
His involvement in local activities led to Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch’s office as a marketing and communications intern and later a full-time position with the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, now known as the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, as project manager. Alsip was promoted to community engagement manager with the IDDC. He also serves as the current president of Brazil Main Street.
“While I love Indiana as a whole, I cannot wait to begin work locally in Terre Haute to advance the See You in Terre Haute 2025 Plan,” he says. “I believe that Terre Haute and West Central Indiana are experiencing many exciting new advancements, and I am honored to be part of it.”
Alsip and his wife Emily, a teacher, live in Clay County.
“As soon as I saw Josh’s resume and experience at the state level I knew he was someone that I wanted to speak to about the position,” says Chamber president Kristin Craig about the hiring process. “Josh has been on staff just about a month, already his work and dedication are impressive.”
<\z186667>Craig explains that the Community Plan is extensive, with more than 120 pages in the original document and six pillars; Tourism, Quality of Life, Health and Wellness, Infrastructure, Economic Development and Talent Attraction and Retention. The main goals of the plan is to halt the population decline and increase per capita income. Alsip is already developing key performance indicators and metrics to follow as the plan advances.
<\z186667>“Josh has dug into the data we already have, along with working towards gathering more,” Craig says. “We’re anxious to get Josh working with the many business and community leaders who serve as co-chairs and volunteers on the plan. They’ve been dedicated since the plan launched in 2019, now with Josh leading on a staff level, I know we’ll see great things.”
