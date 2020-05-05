Casey’s General Stores Inc. has announced a new partnership with Feeding America to provide funds that will reach school-aged children and their families.
Through this partnership, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank will receive $2,500.
Casey’s half million-dollar program includes an immediate cash donation to support COVID-19 relief to the 52 food banks that reach Casey’s communities, in addition to the recent donation of nearly 40,000 pounds of in-kind food product to two Feeding America member food banks. The partnership will also support Feeding America through a future in-store donation campaign, volunteer efforts and further in-kind food donations.
Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund allows Casey to direct their funds to local food banks that reach its communities, supporting the infrastructure needed to swiftly get meals to kids and their families.
