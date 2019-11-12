Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, recently announced that the Casey KOA Campground has earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award. This award was presented Monday at KOA’s 2019 Annual International Convention in Savannah, GA.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience. The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests, the company said in a news release.
“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke in a release. “These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their guests receive fantastic service and have the best outdoor recreation experience possible. This award is driven by feedback from campers, and that makes the KOA President’s Award all the more valuable.”
