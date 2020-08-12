The American Institute Of Real Estate Agents has recognized the exceptional performance of Indiana agent Carrie Smith as n the category of Three Years 10 Best Real Estate Agent for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute Of Real Estate Agents is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 Real Estate agents in each state. Agents who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOREP’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOREP’s independent evaluation. AIOREP’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves agents’ relationships and reputation among their clients. As clients should be an agent’s top priority, AIOREP places the utmost emphasis on selecting agents who have achieved significant success in the field of Real Estate without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on agents who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction.
