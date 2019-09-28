Carrie Smith, Broker Associate at Gibson Real Estate in Terre Haute, has earned a SRES, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, designation in addition to her designation of CLHMS, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist. Carrie is a GUILD member of CLHMS.
Carrie’s sales from last year have earned her the Excellence Award for the year and she continues to receive awards monthly due to her dedication to professionalism and service.
