A new Byrider franchise store opened Aug. 11 in Terre Haute. The new buy-here-pay-here used car dealership is located at 5055 South U.S. Highway 41.
This marks Byrider’s return to the market and is the first Indiana-owned store for franchise owner Matt Enderlin, who is partnering with longtime Byrider executive Shannon Aldridge to open and operate the store. Enderlin owns and operates five stores in Arkansas. This marks his sixth Byrider location.
“We are thrilled to be opening the doors of our new Byrider store to the fine people of Terre Haute and nearby communities,” says Courtney Pollert, general manager of Byrider Terre Haute said in a news release. “It has been an incredible journey to see this project come to fruition from renovating the building, hiring a quality team, and filling the sales lot with high-quality used vehicles. We can’t wait to meet our future customers, and reintroduce Byrider to a great market.”
The dealership is situated on U.S. Highway 41, approximately two miles south of Interstate 70. The franchise group renovated an existing building to meet their custom specifications over two months, using several local contractors to complete the construction.
Byrider Terre Haute features 5,300 square feet for sales, service, and finance and a parking lot that can display up to 40 cars for sale. Additionally, the new location offers low-cost maintenance to Byrider customers, notably $10 oil changes. The facility’s state-of-the-art service department is equipped to service up to five vehicles at a time. The service area boasts 3,600 square feet and nearly $60,000 of new shop equipment. The new location plans to employ up to 15 full-time associates in all facets of the operation the company said in a news release.
A grand opening event will be announced at a later date.
