Edgar County, Ill.
• Life Center open house, free, 4 to 6 p.m. CDT, Horizon Health, 745 E. Court St., Paris; learn about behavioral health services, refreshments, tours, giveaways; masking and social distancing observed.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Robert (Bob) Lee Willen, age 66, of Clay City, Indiana died on September 4, 2021. Bob was born on April 28, 1955, in Brazil, Indiana, the son of Loy Jr. and Ruth (Baldauf) Willen, who precede him in death. He graduated from Clay City High School in 1973, then attended Ind…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.