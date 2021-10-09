• Terre Haute Surgical Center gastrointestinal service line ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10 a.m. Thursday, 227 E. McCallister Drive; details, dhagastro.com, terrehautesurgicalcenter.com or 812-234-4315.
Business Calendar: Oct. 9, 2021
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Sandra Sue Cummins, 77, of Terre Haute, passed away on October 6, 2021, in Union Hospital. Sandy was born on March 6, 1944, to Forrest Robling and Annetta Trueblood Robling. She is survived by John, her husband of 51 years; her grandson, John Scott Cummins; stepson, John …
WEST TERRE HAUTE - Margie Canada Hamilton, 91, of New Goshen, died at Union Hospital on September 25, 2021. Margie was born on May 17, 1930 in Jasonville to Chester and Grace Miller Canada. She was raised in New Goshen and graduated from Fayette High School in 1948. That same year, she marri…
