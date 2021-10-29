Tuesday
Vigo County
• Board of Sanitary Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Board of Works Conference Room, City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.
Patricia K. Miller, 51, of Marshall, IL passed away Oct. 26, 2021. Funeral service 2:30 PM Saturday. Burial in Marshall Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Friday. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Terry Carl Mills died October 3rd, 2021. Visitation noon until service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6th, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2620 Ohio Blvd., Terre Haute.
