Tuesday
Crawford County, Ill.
• Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees dinner and meeting, 6:15 p.m. CDT, Lincoln Trail College, 11220 Illinois 1, Robinson; Zoom meeting, https://zoom.us/j/94469772877, dial-in number 312-626-6799.
Vigo County
• Board of Sanitary Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Board of Works Conference Room, City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.
Wednesday
Sullivan County
• Southwest School Corp. regular board meeting, 6 p.m., Southwest School Corp. Central Office, 1502 N. Section St., Sullivan.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Human Relations Commission, 5:30 p.m., Board of Works Conference Room, city hall, 17 Harding Ave.
• Vigo County Capital Improvement Board of Managers meeting, 9 a.m., council chamber, Vigo County Government Center, 121 Oak St.; Finance Committee meeting 8:30 a.m., commissioner’s conference room.
