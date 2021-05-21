Tuesday
Parke County
• Parke County Economic Development Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 110 E. High St., Rockville.
ROSEDALE [mdash] David L. Shoemaker, 80, of Rosedale, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Meadows Manor North. He was born on May 10, 1941, in Madison County, Indiana to Morgan and Mary (Poor) Shoemaker. He married Constance J. Weir in 1962. David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Co…
