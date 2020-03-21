SOME EVENTS MAY NOT TAKE PLACE AS ADVERTISED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. CST, council room, city hall, 201 Michigan Ave., Marshall.
Vigo County
• Vigo County Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 4 p.m., county council meeting room, Vigo County Government Annex, 127 Oak St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Community Corrections Advisory Board, noon, Vigo County Community Corrections building, 104 S. First St.
