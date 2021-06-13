Tuesday
Vigo County
• Board of Sanitary Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Board of Works Conference Room, City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.
June 19
Clark County, Ill.
• Miranda Clark Photography grand opening and ribbon cutting, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, 16861 N. 1800th St., Marshall, Ill.; open house, light refreshments, discounted gift cards, drawing for free family session; children and family portraits, weddings, first birthday sessions, smash cakes, newborn photography; hours by appointment; information, Facebook.com/MirandaClarkPhotography.
