Tuesday
Vigo County
• Board of Sanitary Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Board of Works Conference Room, City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.
Ricky Entrican of Indianapolis, formerly of Paris, Illinois, passed away July 29, 2021. Service 2:00 pm (CST) Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Templeton Funeral Home, Paris. Visitation noon to 2:00 pm (CST) Tuesday. Burial Edgar Cemetery, Paris. www.TempletonFuneralHome.com
CLINTON - Curtis Eugene Haase, 75, of Clinton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Vermillion County September 9, 1945, to Curtis and Edith Young Haase. Curt was a member of the Laborer's Union Local #204. He was an Army veteran and served during t…
