Monday
Edgar County, Ill.
• Paris City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m. CST, council chambers, Paris City Hall, 208 S. Central Ave.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: February 6, 2021 @ 1:10 am
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.