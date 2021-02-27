Tuesday
Vigo County
• Board of Sanitary Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Board of Works Conference Room, City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.
Max McConchie, 58, of Marshall, IL, passed Feb. 21, 2021. Funeral services 2:00 PM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Visitation after 12:00 noon Wednesday. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
