Business calendar
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
Marshall City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. CDT, council room, city hall, 201 Michigan Ave., Marshall.
Vigo County
Vigo County Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 4 p.m., county council meeting room, Vigo County Government Annex, 127 Oak St.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Marshall Area Public Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m. CDT, 612 Archer Ave.
Thursday
Central State open house, 4 to 7 p.m. CDT, 15358 E. Clarksville Road, Marshall; ribbon-cutting ceremony 5 p.m.; food, refreshments, door prizes, tours; information, 217-826-6152 or centralstateco.com.
