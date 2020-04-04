Editor’s note: The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19.
Wednesday
Parke County
Southwest Parke Community School Corp. Board of School Trustees regular session 7 p.m., Southwest Parke Central Administrative Office, 4851 S. Coxville Road, Montezuma. Executive session follows.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Brazil Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 8:30 a.m., Brazil Housing Authority offices, 122 W. Jackson St., Brazil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.