Indiana resident Brock Phillips is a “Paramedic of Property Damage” now serving the Wabash Valley at his PuroClean franchise in Terre Haute.
Phillips will lead a team of highly trained technicians to help home and business owners with water, fire, mold and other property damage, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PuroClean of Terre Haute will serve Putnam, Clay, Parke, Vigo, Owen, Sullivan, Greene and Vermillion counties, among others in Indiana, along with Paris and Marshall counties in Illinois.
“PuroClean’s cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art training facilities, and unparalleled support for franchise owners has allowed us to open our doors to provide support to the Terre Haute,” Phillips said. “We are proud to offer services from our certified professionals in restoration and remediation to families and businesses during their times of need.”
Phillips brings a wealth of experience in the service industry. He pursued a degree in business at Indiana State University before beginning his professional career at Sherwin-Williams. During his 15 years at Sherwin-Williams, Phillips worked in a variety of positions, ranging from part-time assistant manager to large volume sales representative. In recent years, Phillips realized he wanted to open a business where he could serve his local community businesses during their times of need while following his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.
For more information about PuroClean of Terre Haute, call 812-514-8555, email bphillips@puroclean.com or visit www.PuroClean.com/pth-in.
